The Cheyenne Police Department is providing an update regarding a fatal vehicle incident involving a juvenile that took place on November 5, 2021 near McCormick Jr. High School.
Investigating officers determined the incident occurred when a 13-year-old male from Cheyenne attempted to cross Western Hills Boulevard at the crosswalk.
While crossing, he was fatally struck by an oncoming Ford Escape.
In December 2021, following a complete and thorough investigation, an affidavit of probable cause was forwarded to the Laramie County District Attorney.
The driver, an adult female, has not been named pending the outcome of formal charges.