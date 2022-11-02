On November 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a medical assist at a residence on Gunsmoke Road.
Due to the nature of the call, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
Out of an abundance of caution, Saddle Ridge Elementary School was placed into a secure perimeter, but the incident did not involve any threats to students or administration.
An adult subject was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
The area has been cleared and we do not believe there is any threat to public safety.