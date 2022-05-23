On Friday, May 20 the Cheyenne Police Department joined members of the Wyoming law enforcement community during the Wyoming Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial at the State Capitol Building.
The ceremony recognized 68 Wyoming Peace Officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
In honor of their service and sacrifice, their names were read with family, state leaders, and members of the community in attendance.
We thank our community for their ongoing support -- we will not forget our fallen heroes.
Latest News
- Candidate Filings as of 5 PM May 23, 2022
- Who's Gonna Fill Their Shoes?
- WYDOT to Resume Bridge and Pavement Work on I-80 in West Laramie
- Chamber Announces Award Nominees
- Police Salute Fallen Officers
- Child Safety Seat Event Scheduled in Rawlins
- City Updates Minutes and Agendas Webpage
- Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week - May 23, 2022
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kindergarten teacher sheds 175 pounds in a single year
- Wyoming is likely home to oldest mine in North and South America, researchers say
- Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - May 19, 2022
- 'I'm living the dream': Tom Cruise insists he never has a day off
- Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - May 19, 2022
- President Biden Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff Until Monday, May 16
- Reports Increasing for Stomach-Related Illnesses
- Governor Urges Wyoming Residents to Take Advantage of Property Tax Refund Opportunity
- Candidates Filing as of May 20, 2022
- Two Juveniles Cited for Vandalizing City Parking Garage
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Features
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-