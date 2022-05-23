Police at Memorial photo

Cheyenne Police Officers at the Wyoming Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial at the State Capitol Building on Friday, May 20, 2022.
On Friday, May 20 the Cheyenne Police Department joined members of the Wyoming law enforcement community during the Wyoming Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial at the State Capitol Building.
 
The ceremony recognized 68 Wyoming Peace Officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
 
In honor of their service and sacrifice, their names were read with family, state leaders, and members of the community in attendance.
 
We thank our community for their ongoing support -- we will not forget our fallen heroes.

