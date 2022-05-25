Tuesday, May 24 at approximately 9:45 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to Walmart located at 580 Livingston Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance with a firearm.

During the investigation, responding officers determined that the suspect, later identified as Davin Darayle Saunders, was wanted out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska for multiple homicide related charges.

Saunders fled the scene on foot prior to officer arrival.

Cheyenne Police Officers and partnering law enforcement agencies conducted an extensive search of the area including adjacent neighborhoods, surrounding businesses, and interstates; however, the suspect has not been located.

The Scottsbluff Police Department shared that they have obtained an arrest warrant for Davin Darayle Saunders for the following charges:

1 Count of Murder in the Second Degree; Class 1B Felony

1 Count of Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person; Class 1D Felony

1 Count Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony; Class 1C Felony

Saunders is described as a black male, 5’11”, 190-200 lbs., brown eyes, and black hair.

He has numerous tattoos, to include tattoos on both inner forearms, a script tattoo across his upper chest, a tattoo of script on the right side of the neck that has a star at the beginning and at the end of the text, and a flaming skull tattoo above the navel.

Saunders has an extensive history of violence and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Please contact local law enforcement at (307) 637-6525 should you see Saunders.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Scottsbluff Communications Center at (308) 632-7176 or Crime Stoppers at (308) 632-STOP or crimestoppers@scottsbluff.org

This case remains under investigation by the Scottsbluff Police Department.