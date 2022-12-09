The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information regarding an incident that occurred in the 1500 block of West College Drive. On November 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m. a residential building under construction was consumed by fire.
It is believed the fire was intentionally started.
Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to be over $300,000.
If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know. Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.