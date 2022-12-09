Arson fire burnt house photo

House under construction in the 1500 block of College Drive that was destroyed by an arson fire.
The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information regarding an incident that occurred in the 1500 block of West College Drive. On November 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m. a residential building under construction was consumed by fire.
 
It is believed the fire was intentionally started.
 
Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to be over $300,000.
 
If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know. Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
 
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
 
The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.

