Chloe Martin

The Cheyenne Police Department has issued an alert for two missing juvenile girls.  A post by the police department on Facebook said the girls may be together.

The Cheyenne Police Department has learned that there is an additional missing juvenile, Chloe Martin - it is believed that she is with Danna. Chloe is 14 years old, 5’2”, 115 lbs, has brown hair with purple streak, blue eyes, nose piercing, and a smiley face tattoo on her right hand. She was last seen wearing a blue Rick and Morty shirt, black sweatpants, and blue converse shoes.
Danna Sanchez

Danna Sanchez left school this morning around 10:00 a.m. and her whereabouts are unknown. She is 13 years old, 5’0” tall, 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a hoodie, and white crocks.
If anyone has information on their whereabouts, please call dispatch at 307-637-6525.

