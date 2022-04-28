The Cheyenne Police Department has issued an alert for two missing juvenile girls. A post by the police department on Facebook said the girls may be together.
The Cheyenne Police Department has learned that there is an additional missing juvenile, Chloe Martin - it is believed that she is with Danna. Chloe is 14 years old, 5’2”, 115 lbs, has brown hair with purple streak, blue eyes, nose piercing, and a smiley face tattoo on her right hand. She was last seen wearing a blue Rick and Morty shirt, black sweatpants, and blue converse shoes.
Danna Sanchez left school this morning around 10:00 a.m. and her whereabouts are unknown. She is 13 years old, 5’0” tall, 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a hoodie, and white crocks.
If anyone has information on their whereabouts, please call dispatch at 307-637-6525.
Latest News
- Test Drive 2022 GMC Yukon Denali: Big SUV does what it does best
- Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - April 28, 2022
- Police Seek Two Missing Juveniles
- No Lilies for Kitties
- State Farm Announces Finalists for $25,000 Grant
- Questions Raised About Laramie County Republican Delegates
- WYDOT Maintenance Crews to Start Paving in Laramie County
- United Way Ready for Grant Applications
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blac Chyna denies accepting 100k kill fee
- Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 22, 2022
- Cheyenne Animal Shelter (CASWY) Adoptable Pets - April 22, 2022
- Highway Patrol Runs Truck Tests
- Complaint filed against Bill Murray on Being Mortal set
- Alec Baldwin looking to toss defamation suit from family of Wyoming Marine killed in Afghanistan
- Kamala Harris, Ron Wyden test positive for COVID
- Cheyenne Animal Shelter Asks for Help After Hoarding Case Brings in 50 Dogs
- Heavy snow shuts down parts of all three Wyoming interstates
- Test Drive 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: A grand display
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Features
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-