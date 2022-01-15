On January 15, 2022 at 1150 AM, Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a reported suicide attempt near the 2000 Block of West Lincolnway.
Officers arrived on scene and located a 44-year-old man on a railroad bridge that spans over West Lincolnway and the Union Pacific Railroad. Officers also noticed the male had a ligature around his neck, with the other end attached to the bridge he was on. The male stated he was going to jump off of the bridge and hang himself.
Several Cheyenne Police Officers arrived on scene. Multiple officers spoke with the male. After a long conversation with the man, officers were able to de-escalate the situation and convince him to come off of the bridge. An officer on scene was also able to cut the ligature from the bridge. Once the man agreed to come down, Cheyenne Fire and Rescue assisted him from the bridge with their ladder truck and moved him to safety.