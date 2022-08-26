Police Special Olympics photo

Members of the Cheyenne Police Department help carry the torch for Special Olympics.
This morning, the Cheyenne Police Department proudly teamed up with Air Force cadets and community members in carrying the Special Olympics Wyoming “Flame of Hope” through Cheyenne 
 
Law enforcement personnel from local, county, state, and federal agencies throughout the state have been carrying the “Flame of Hope” in ‘legs’ of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
 
Annually, more than 85,000 law enforcement officers participate in the torch run throughout 35 nations, 12 Canadian provinces, and 50 US states, raising more than $58 Million for Special Olympics programs globally in 2017 and over $733 Million since its inception in 1981.

