The following is a statement from Powder River Board members Bob LeResche and Maria Katherman on the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) response to the leasing protest filed in June and the BLM going forward with that federal oil and gas lease sale.
“We are disappointed to see BLM offering these leases before reforming their old dysfunctional leasing program. Worse yet, this sale will occur before any meaningful improvement to federal bonding requirements, which still do not adequately protect taxpayers from the multi-million- dollar burden of cleaning up orphan and abandoned wells. Minimum required bond amounts must be increased to match inflation and changes in technology, complexity and depth of modern wells. And the fact is, this lease sale will do nothing to increase drilling or production. Today, five million acres, or 7,800 square miles, of leased federal mineral rights are held by an industry that has not developed them. That’s enough leases to support drilling for 67 years. Rushing this lease sale is nonsense.” – Bob LeResche, Powder River Basin Resource Council Board member from Clearmont
“For obvious political reasons, the BLM is jumping into this lease sale before taking the time to assess the program and make much-needed improvements in the process. Those of us who live here see clearly that simple changes to the federal leasing program could deliver more value to our communities that support a smarter approach to extraction while hosting oil and gas activity. The oil and gas industry is infamous for the boom and bust cycle of development which often leaves locals footing the bill for cleanup, abandoned wells, damaged country roads and faulty waste water disposal. It would be so much better to ensure that bidders, leaseholders, subcontractors and operators are publicly identified as well as financially and technically qualified and committed to using best practices to develop leases. This is efficiently done by requiring adequate bonding with each lease, which could also reduce the speculation that does nothing for our communities.” – Maria Katherman, a Powder River Basin Resource Council Board member from Douglas