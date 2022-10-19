On Saturday, Nov. 5, Powder River Basin Resource Council will host its 50th Annual Meeting at the Ramada Plaza in Sheridan.

This year’s theme, Celebrating 50 Years of Protecting Wyoming’s Quality of Life, will reflect on the organization’s history and accomplishments, as well as look ahead to the future.

Powder River’s members have accomplished so much over the years to protect Wyoming’s quality of life, contribute to responsible development of our mineral resources, protect our agricultural heritage, and engage in our democracy.

To celebrate this milestone event, the evening’s keynote panel discussion will feature long-time members Bernie Barlow, Ronn Smith, Reed Zars, and Nancy Sorenson, which is guaranteed to bring humor, grace, and passion into the evening’s discussion of the past 50 years. Long-time members Jill Morrison and Roger Sanders will moderate the panel.

“Powder River has spent decades working to conserve our unique landscapes, mineral resources, clean water and air in a responsible way so that future generations can also benefit from them. Along with these goals, we have helped empower regular Wyomingites to participate in the public process and speak out on decisions that impact their quality of life. We feel good about our first 50 years, and are looking forward to the future because there is still work to be done,” said Joyce Evans, Powder River Chair.

The public portion of Powder River’s Annual Meeting kicks off at 4:30 pm with a social hour, music by the Fireants, and a live auction, including Pies by Guys. The dinner and panel discussion will begin at 7 pm. Tickets are $45 for members and $55 for non-members (which includes a one-year membership). Everyone is welcome. For more information or to register for the event, contact Powder River at 307-672-5809 or email info@powderriverbasin.org.