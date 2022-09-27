The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, October 5, to receive public input on a possible extension of Powderhouse Road to Highway 85 north of Cheyenne. The meeting will take place at the Cheyenne Berean Church, 5716 Powderhouse Road, from 5:00 to 6:30 PM.
Powderhouse Road currently starts at Dell Range Blvd. next to Frontier Mall, and runs north for 7.2 miles. It ends at private property at Rising Star Road, about a mile north of Iron Mountain Road. Powderhouse then picks up again at Ford Road, about a mile south of Highway 85.
It "passes through a wide range of land uses and jurisdictions. Inconsistencies in the type and quality of road, sidewalk, and drainage infrastructure have made it a top priority for planning of future phased construction as the Cheyenne area grows over the next few decades," according to the Powderhouse Road Corridor Study released in August.
The study said the road passes through different land uses, and falls under the jurisdictions of the city of Cheyenne, Laramie County, and the state of Wyoming. It crosses a flood zone at seven different locations.
"Powderhouse Road is expected to become a major connection point between the commercial area of Cheyenne and the rural part of northeastern Laramie County," the study said.