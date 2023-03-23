Travelers on Interstate 80 near Cheyenne may experience delays as Black Hills Energy utility company moves power lines over the Interstate tomorrow, Friday, March 24th.
The delays will happen at milepost 366.08, which is just east of Cheyenne near the Campstool Interchange. The temporary stoppages will begin at nine a.m. Friday morning and last no more than ten minutes at a time.
Traffic control will be in place, with the Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers stopping traffic as power lines are moved across the interstate. Once the wire is across, traffic will be allowed to flow freely. Traffic control is expected to be in the area until four p.m.
Drivers in the area should expect brief delays while the movement happens.
All schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather. In any work zone, avoid distracted driving and buckle up.