Student readiness is a top priority at Laramie County School District 1, which why the district will continue efforts to expand prekindergarten offerings.

Online prekindergarten registration will be held from March 1-15.

During the 2023-2024 school year, two programs will be offered: Title I and Tuition Based.

Families who reside within the boundaries of Afflerbach, Alta Vista, Arp, Baggs, Cole, Goins, Hebard, Lebhart and Rossman elementary schools are eligible to attend the Title I funded program at their neighborhood school.

Registration must be complete prior to the end of the day on March 15 to be considered.

Students will be chosen based on a random lottery process. In addition, LCSD1 will again be offering tuition-based prekindergarten programs at Anderson and Pioneer Park elementary schools.

Students may live anywhere within the district’s boundaries and seats are available on a first-come, first served basis.

Tuition is $700 per month.

A sliding fee scale is also available with income verification.

Both Title I and Tuition Based are full-day programs with certified teachers offering reading, writing and math instruction.

Students also have access to P.E., music, art, and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), as well as breakfast and lunch options.

Any child who has turned 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2023 is eligible to attend.

Children who have turned 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023 are eligible for kindergarten.

To register, visit the district’s website, www.laramie1.org.

Look for the green box titled “online registration” on the homepage and select the “new student” button.

Once online registration is complete parents must contact their school of choice to finalize their enrollment in the program.

For assistance with online registration, contact the LCSD1 service desk at 771-2242 or servicedesk@laramie1.org.

For more information about prekindergarten programs, contact Stephanie Bogue at 771-2187.