Alexis Pratt Presents Quebec 01: Life in the Field

The Wyoming State Archives hosts collaborative Wyoming State Parks speaker series event, "Quebec 01: Life in the Field," with a presentation and Q&A session led by Alexis Pratt on Thursday, March 9th at 7 p.m. in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne.

This will be a live, in-person event with an option for participating virtually. For those not able to attend in-person, registration to attend the event online is through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3pAAzYd. This free public event is part of the Archives’ monthly second Thursdays evening speaker series.

This presentation will cover the origin of the site, its purpose, and general use and history over time. It will also include stories and duties of the people who would have been stationed at these sites and an overview of what their day-to-day life was like.

Alexis Pratt is a Colorado native who obtained her Master's Degree in Museum Studies in 2016. Shortly after graduating, she became a staff member at the Wyoming Historic Governors' Mansion, a position she held for three years before becoming Superintendent. She later went on to also become Superintendent of the Quebec01 Historic Site in the Summer of 2020.

The WSA Speaker Series hosts talks at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. The Wyoming State Parks Presents series will occur every other month and feature speakers from a different historic site. The alternating months will be our traditional historical topics. Upcoming topics include Rodger McDaniel discussing his book, Profiles in Courage, Standing Against the Wyoming Wind, on April 13, and as part of the WyoParks Presents series Holly Jolley and Brooks Jordan will talk about Medicine Lodge on May 11th.

To view the full schedule of upcoming events, check out the Wyoming State Archives events calendar at https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/about-archives/events. A recording of this talk will be available on the WSA YouTube channel the week following the talk.

The Wyoming State Archives is part of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. The State Archives collects, manages, and preserves Wyoming state public records that have long-term administrative, legal, and historical value. These records document the history of our state and the activities of Wyoming Government offices. The Archives also collects non-government records that contribute to the understanding of the state’s history.

For more information, contact Sara Davis, Wyoming State Archivist, at sara.davis@wyo.gov or call the WSA at 307-777-7826.

The Wyoming State Archives is accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. If you require special assistance, please contact the Wyoming State Archives at 307-777-7826.