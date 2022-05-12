At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide beginning immediately until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022. as a mark of respect and remembrance of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19.

A proclamation from President Biden follows:

REMEMBERING THE 1,000,000 AMERICANS LOST TO COVID-19

- - - - - - -

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost

to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner

table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family,

a community, and a Nation forever changed because of this

pandemic. Jill and I pray for each of them.

As a Nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we

must remember. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and

do everything we can to save as many lives as possible. In

remembrance, let us draw strength from each other as fellow

Americans. For while we have been humbled, we never give up. We

can and will do this together as the United States of America.

In memory of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19 and

their loved ones left behind, I hereby order, by the authority

vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the United States,

that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at

the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all

military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the

Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the

United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset May

16, 2022. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff

for the same period at all United States embassies, legations,

consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all

military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twelfth day of

May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the

Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and

forty-sixth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.