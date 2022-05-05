The 2022 election season officially kicks off at 8:00 a.m., Thursday, May 12, with the start of candidate filing for the Aug. 16 Primary Election. The Laramie County Clerk’s office will accept applications for county offices and party precinct people.

Candidates may file in person during business hours in the Clerk’s election office in the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W 20th St. Candidates also have the option of sending applications via email to election@laramiecountywy.gov or by fax 307-633-4240 and paying the $100 filing fee for county offices by credit card. Offices to be filed with the County Clerk are County Commissioners (3 seats), Coroner

District Attorney, Sheriff, Clerk, Treasurer, Assessor, Clerk of the District Court. There is no filing fee for precinct offices.

Application forms are posted on the Laramie County Clerk’s election page at https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/candidates-corner/ and are available at the Clerk’s election office.

Filing deadline for candidates is 5:00 p.m. on May 27.

The list of county candidates who have filed will be updated on the website by 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, throughout the filing period.

Candidates for state offices file with the Wyoming Secretary of State, while those running for city offices file with the city clerk.

For more election information, call the county clerk’s election office at 633-4242 or visit the website https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/ .