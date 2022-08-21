The Laramie County Canvassing Board has certified results of the 2022 Primary Election.

Official results are posted at: https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/election-results/

The Canvassing Board also reviewed results of Democratic write-ins for county commissioner, county clerk, clerk of district court, treasurer, assessor, coroner and district attorney. No write-in candidate qualified to receive the Primary nomination, which required at least 25 write-in votes.

The County Clerk’s office conducted a recount of results for Republican precinct committeeman in precincts 4-1 and 5-3 on Thursday because vote differences between candidates was less than one percent (1%). The recount, which took approximately eight hours, confirmed the unofficial results.

Laramie County’s results for state offices have been transmitted to the Secretary of State where they will be canvassed along with results of other counties, on Wednesday, Aug. 24.