Cheyenne Fire Rescue announced Monday, December 6, that Probationary Firefighters Kaden Morrison, Max Martinez, Quinn Hunt, and Gene Morenko successfully completed the fire academy last weekend.
As the four Firefighters enter the ranks, they will have an arduous remainder of their first year, as they continue learning, growing, and improving on their newfound skills, all while proving who they are to their new Brothers, Sisters, and Firefighters.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue congratulates the "new guys."