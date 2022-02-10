The Programs & Facilities office in the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.) will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24th for maintenance work. The office will reopen at 12:15 p.m. that day after work is completed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
The Programs & Facilities office is the main hub to register for recreation adult sports, recreation youth sports, and general activities such as horsemanship, tai chi, yoga, taekwondo, recreation gymnastics, and childcare programs. The office also accommodates facility rentals for park shelters, the Kiwanis Community House, Youth Activity & Community Center, Pioneer Park Center, and other athletic facilities around town.