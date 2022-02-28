Progress is being made on the new Greater Cheyenne Greenway underpass located on E. College Dr. near the Laramie County Community College (LCCC) campus and the Sweetwater housing development.
When completed, the underpass will provide a safe, grade separated crossing for bicyclists and pedestrians under E. College Dr. and will connect significant portions of existing Greenway to the north of College Dr. to new Greenway located in the Sweetgrass development to the south.
Reiman Corporation has continued work through the fall and winter to finish the project. The project’s completion is expected in summer 2022, weather permitting.
The LCCC/Sweetgrass underpass is funded with 2017 voter approved Sixth Penny Sales Tax, and Wyoming Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration grants.
Since voter approval on the Sixth Penny Sales Tax ballot in 1991, the Greater Cheyenne Greenway has grown to encompass over 44 miles of safe, separated non-motorized paths in the Capital City. The 10-foot-wide concrete paths provide connectivity throughout Cheyenne for recreation, transportation, and relaxation. The greenway snakes along Crow and Dry Creek, parks, schools, neighborhoods, and commercial centers. It stretches from Four Mile Road at the Pointe subdivision to the north, LCCC to the south, Interstate 25 to the west, and the expanding Saddle Ridge subdivision to the east.
For more information on the Cheyenne Greenway, and to view a Greenway map, visit www.cheyennecity.org/greenway.