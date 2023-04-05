AARP Wyoming encourages Wyomingites who’s household income does not exceed 125% of their county or the statewide median income (see table below) to consider applying for the Property Tax Refund Program this spring. The program allows for a refund of up to 75%, with some limitations, of their 2022 Property Tax Bill, thanks to the Legislature’s passage and Governor Mark Gordon’s signature on House Bill 99 this winter.

According to Department of Revenue Director Brenda Henson, the application for property tax refunds went live on April 1 and can be procured by calling The State Revenue Department office at 307-777-7320, going online to WPTRS.wyo.gov., or from your local county treasurer's office. Application deadline for tax year 2022 refunds is June 5.

“AARP Wyoming appreciates the attention and effort the Legislature put into offering Wyomingites property tax relief during the 2023 session,” says AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. “We’ve seen property values skyrocket in recent years and that has led to higher property taxes. That has been difficult for some of our older adults who live on fixed incomes.”

The Property Tax Refund program requires taxpayers to complete an application certifying they own their home; have been a Wyoming resident for the past five years; provide proof that 2022 property taxes have been paid in full; they had household income in 2022 equal to or less than 125% of the median household income for county in which you reside or the statewide median income, whichever is greater. Other requirements include personal assets that do not exceed $150,000 per adult household member. In other words, if you own other real estate, bank accounts and investments, they cannot have value in excess of $150,000 per adult household member. However, you may exclude the value of your home, a car for each adult household member, and any retirement accounts (IRA’s, 401K plans, cash value of life insurance policies, Medical Savings, etc.). If your total property tax bill exceeds more than 10% of your total household income, then this asset limit would not apply.

County number County Name 125% of Median Income

05 Albany *$86,400

09 Big Horn *$86,400

17 Campbell $114,125

06 Carbon *$86,400

13 Converse $94,613

18 Crook *$86,400

10 Fremont *$86,400

07 Goshen *$86,400

15 Hot Springs *$86,400

16 Johnson *$86,400

02 Laramie *$86,400

12 Lincoln $95,163

01 Natrona *$86,400

14 Niobrara *$86,400

11 Park *$86,400

08 Platte *$86,400

03 Sheridan *$86,400

23 Sublette $101,988

04 Sweetwater $96,888

22 Teton $128,900

19 Uinta $92,788

20 Washakie *$86,400

21 Weston *$86,400

OR

* This is 125% of the 2022 Statewide

Median Household Income: $86,400