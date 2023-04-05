AARP Wyoming encourages Wyomingites who’s household income does not exceed 125% of their county or the statewide median income (see table below) to consider applying for the Property Tax Refund Program this spring. The program allows for a refund of up to 75%, with some limitations, of their 2022 Property Tax Bill, thanks to the Legislature’s passage and Governor Mark Gordon’s signature on House Bill 99 this winter.
According to Department of Revenue Director Brenda Henson, the application for property tax refunds went live on April 1 and can be procured by calling The State Revenue Department office at 307-777-7320, going online to WPTRS.wyo.gov., or from your local county treasurer's office. Application deadline for tax year 2022 refunds is June 5.
“AARP Wyoming appreciates the attention and effort the Legislature put into offering Wyomingites property tax relief during the 2023 session,” says AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. “We’ve seen property values skyrocket in recent years and that has led to higher property taxes. That has been difficult for some of our older adults who live on fixed incomes.”
The Property Tax Refund program requires taxpayers to complete an application certifying they own their home; have been a Wyoming resident for the past five years; provide proof that 2022 property taxes have been paid in full; they had household income in 2022 equal to or less than 125% of the median household income for county in which you reside or the statewide median income, whichever is greater. Other requirements include personal assets that do not exceed $150,000 per adult household member. In other words, if you own other real estate, bank accounts and investments, they cannot have value in excess of $150,000 per adult household member. However, you may exclude the value of your home, a car for each adult household member, and any retirement accounts (IRA’s, 401K plans, cash value of life insurance policies, Medical Savings, etc.). If your total property tax bill exceeds more than 10% of your total household income, then this asset limit would not apply.
County number County Name 125% of Median Income
05 Albany *$86,400
09 Big Horn *$86,400
17 Campbell $114,125
06 Carbon *$86,400
13 Converse $94,613
18 Crook *$86,400
10 Fremont *$86,400
07 Goshen *$86,400
15 Hot Springs *$86,400
16 Johnson *$86,400
02 Laramie *$86,400
12 Lincoln $95,163
01 Natrona *$86,400
14 Niobrara *$86,400
11 Park *$86,400
08 Platte *$86,400
03 Sheridan *$86,400
23 Sublette $101,988
04 Sweetwater $96,888
22 Teton $128,900
19 Uinta $92,788
20 Washakie *$86,400
21 Weston *$86,400
OR
* This is 125% of the 2022 Statewide
Median Household Income: $86,400