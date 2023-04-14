Rep. Karlee Provenza (HD45 - Laramie) has issued a public apology after she shared a controversial meme on social media. The graphic showed an elderly woman holding a rifle and the words "Auntie Fa Says protect trans folks against fascists & bigots!"

Provenza said her intention was to show second amendment support for the trans community, but opponents says the meme was offensive, and poorly timed. It came out less than a week after a mass shooting in Nashville. Provenza said she received death threats over the post.

Provenza referenced her apology in a social media post:

While the accusations ascribed to my posts that I support terrorism and intended to incite violence are false, the fallout has brought shame to the Legislature and to the great state of Wyoming – for which I am deeply sorry. I accept responsibility for my role in this and I will do better moving forward. I hope that you will read my full apology linked in this article that is addressed to the 67th House of Representatives because it is also an apology to the people of Wyoming and House District 45.

It is times like these that show you how much you have to be grateful for. I am grateful that the Wyoming Constitution, our state statutes, and our rules and procedures have outlined a fair process. I am even more grateful that the Speaker of the House valued that process in handling this situation when other choices may have been easier.

I'm also grateful to those who have supported me privately and publicly even if they did not endorse the same beliefs I intended to convey in my original post.

This ordeal has consumed many hours of Legislative Leadership, the Legislative Service Office, my colleagues, law enforcement, and my time that could have been used to more adequately serve the people of Wyoming. I am now looking forward towards solutions and further proving my dedication and service to my district and the people of Wyoming.

I love this state more than words can say. Thank you for giving me grace and the honor of working on its behalf. I will work to make you proud, Wyoming.

Here is the text of Provenza's apology.

April 11, 2023

Members of the Wyoming House of Representatives

67th Legislature of the state of Wyoming

Dear esteemed members of the 67th Legislature: It is with a heavy heart that I write to you today. As you are likely aware, several of my social media posts have been widely distributed for the world to see. While the accusations ascribed to my posts that I support terrorism and intended to incite violence are false, the fallout has brought shame to this body and to the great state of Wyoming – for which I am deeply sorry. I accept responsibility for my role in this and I will do better moving forward.

Regardless of the intentions behind my post, it has undoubtedly had negative impacts that I regret and for which I feel great remorse.

Because the post was shared so widely and printed in national news outlets, it has now been viewed by potentially millions of people across the country in a way that harms the integrity of the Wyoming House of Representatives and paints the great state of Wyoming in a negative light.

It pains me to consider the hurt that families in Tennessee are feeling and that they may believe that a legislator in Wyoming does not take their pain and grief to heart. That is absolutely not the case, and it tears me up to think they might believe otherwise. It also deeply saddens me that loved ones of other victims of violence are also grieving, and do so with each new school shooting. We have a nation that is constantly hurting, and my failure to recognize how my words could be used to hurt people is something that I am truly sorry for.

I also recognize that my actions have inadvertently increased violent rhetoric against trans people because of what this has blown up into. This is absolutely the opposite of what I want, and I am sorry that I did not have the foresight to prevent it.

I also recognize how my post is being used to potentially target members of this legislature. It has placed many in difficult situations and may continue to do so. When I shared my post, I had intended it for my personal account where my friends and community members who know me intimately would understand the tone that it was intended to have. Had I known that something I posted would be shared for millions to see, I would have chosen otherwise. I apologize for failing to consider the impact my words could have on you as members of this body and I strive to make better choices in light of these consequences. I apologize that my words have been used to create weapons.

It takes a person holding a loaded gun to shoot someone—intent is not required, but ammunition is. I am sorry for having provided ammunition that has further divided this body and created distraction from the important work that must be done on behalf of our constituents. I hope that you can forgive me for my role in this mess, and I will continue to work to earn your respect as your colleague and your trust as a friend.

Sincerely yours in service to Wyoming,

Karlee R. Provenza

Representative, House District 45

Minority Whip