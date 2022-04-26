Ward III City Councilwoman, Dr. Michelle Aldrich, will hold a Public Forum on Tuesday, May 3rd, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.) in Lions Park.
A panel consisting of Bruce Moats; Michael O’Donnell, former Cheyenne City Attorney; Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle Managing Editor; and Hannah Black, Wyoming Tribune Eagle Reporter; will discuss open meeting law.
The public is invited to participate but especially anyone currently serving in an elected office, anyone who is appointed to a board or commission, and anyone thinking of running for public office. This event has been organized considering recent events in Gillette, Wyoming.