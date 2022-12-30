The public is invited to attend the inauguration of Wyoming’s Five Statewide Elected Officials; Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder.

The inaugural events take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 and are as follows:

Prayer Service

8:30 AM, January 2, 2023

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

1908 Central Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming

Swearing in Ceremony

10:30 AM January 2, 2023

Wyoming State Capitol

200 West 24th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming

The Swearing In Ceremony will be livestreamed on the Governor's website, https://governor.wyo.gov/

Public Reception

11:30 AM, January 2, 2023

Wyoming State Capitol Connector

200 West 24th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming

For the latest information about the inauguration, please visit https://wyo2023.com