Wyoming State Parks, in partnership with the Bureau of Reclamation, is hosting several opportunities to engage with the resource management planning process for Buffalo Bill Reservoir and State Park near Cody, Wyoming. Each meeting will present ideas for balancing conservation and recreation at the reservoir and park. They will also provide the public with opportunities to express their ideas, questions, and concerns to the consultant team as well as staff from both The Bureau of Reclamation and Wyoming State Parks.
“The Buffalo Bill Reservoir and State Park Resource Management Plan is intended to be a 20-year plan for the park, providing the foundation for decision-making to accommodate recreation and visitor amenities in balance with the preservation of recreation settings and natural and
cultural resources,” said Nick Neylon, deputy director of the Division of State Parks & Outdoor Recreation Office.
The public is invited to attend the following scheduled events:
· “Books with Bill” at the Park County Library’s Grizzly Room
Thursday, June 1, 2023, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
1500 Heart Mountain Street, Cody, Wyoming
· “Brews with Bill” at Cody Craft Brewing
Thursday, June 1, 2023, 6:30-9:00 p.m.
1732 Sheridan Avenue, Cody, Wyoming
· “Beans with Bill” at The Station by Cody Coffee
Friday, June 2, 2023, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
919 16th Street, Cody, Wyoming.
Materials from the public meetings will also be available online; the public can leave feedback by visiting https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/buffalo-bill-master-plan. The final Resource
Management Plan will be subject to a federal environmental assessment.
Completed in 1910, Buffalo Bill Dam created Buffalo Bill Reservoir and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is also a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark. The Dam, its Shoshone Power Plant, and the reservoir's lands are owned by Reclamation, which maintains primary jurisdiction of the lands and associated resources within the reservoir area. Much of the area was designated a State Park in 1957 with the last major overhaul of the park completed in the 1990s. The Park offers fishing, camping, picnicking, and a variety of water sports in settings that range from remote and primitive to moderately developed.