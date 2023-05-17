The Wyoming Department of Transportation along with traffic engineers from Kimley Horn, will be hosting a public meeting to get public input on a planning and traffic study that is being conducted for the College Drive corridor.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, May 23rd from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive, in Cheyenne.

The meeting will be held in the Clay Pathfinder Building, room 108.

The study focuses on College Drive between Interstate 25 and the intersection of Campstool Road and is intended to inform future decisions on improvements and the vision for the corridor.

The purpose of this meeting is to present initial findings from the study, go over potential projects, and receive public input that will help shape the future of College Drive.

After a short presentation beginning at 6:00 p.m., WYDOT and Kimley Horn will be available to discuss further and field questions about the study.

The public is invited to attend the meeting anytime during the hours noted above.

WYDOT officials and other subject matter experts will be on-hand to answer questions and discuss any concerns the public may have.