The City of Cheyenne will host a public open house to receive community input and update the Dry Creek Master Drainage Plan for the Dry Creek drainage basin.
With continuing development north of Dell Range Boulevard and along the eastern side of the city’s corporate limits, stormwater runoff is projected to increase within the basin. This study will look at current drainage issues and update the drainage plan to address future flood control and ongoing maintenance within the basin.
The primary goal of the updated study is to provide a plan of conceptual designs for addressing future flood control for specific reaches and crossings of Dry Creek, along with preliminary cost estimates and a priority-driven implementation schedule.
Please join us from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, in the Cottonwood Room of the Laramie County Library for an open house presentation and dialogue, during which the city, the design team, and community members will explore and discuss improvement strategies that will guide the updated plan.
Your input is extremely valuable, and the project’s success largely depends on community involvement. The Cheyenne community is invited to review, comment, ask questions, and stay connected with us. We thank you for your time in advance and ask that you please visit the City of Cheyenne’s website and join the mailing list to stay informed.