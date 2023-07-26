Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 88F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.