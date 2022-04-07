The Wyoming Department of Transportation, the City of Cheyenne, and Laramie County, along with TriHydro and AVI, will be hosting a public open house to discuss the upcoming construction projects US30/Whitney/Dell Range in East Cheyenne. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cheyenne Hills Church, 7505 Lincoln Hwy, in Cheyenne.
The intent of this open house-style meeting is to present the project's purpose and need, history, as well as the current project plans for public comment.
After a short presentation beginning at 5:45 p.m., WYDOT, City of Cheyenne, Laramie County, TriHydro and AVI will be available to discuss further questions about the project in a one-on-one setting.
The public is invited to attend the meeting anytime during the hours noted above. WYDOT officials and other subject matter experts will be on-hand to answer questions and discuss any concerns the public may have.