The holiday season has finally begun, and the 2022 Historic Preservation Board Christmas ornaments are here! This year's beauty features the historic Governor's Mansion. Each of the ornaments is individually numbered and may be purchased at TownSquare Title of Wyoming, 719 E. 17th St., or delivered to your door; simply call (307) 851-1911 to place your order. All proceeds will go to support the Board's preservation projects.
There is a limited number left, so call today! The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board hopes to continue offering unique and timeless ornaments every year, as a collectible item for the people of Cheyenne, which features a different historic building in town every year.
For more information about the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, please visit the City’s website at www.cheyennecity.org/CHPB or on Facebook.