During the Wyoming Republican Party’s Executive Committee meeting on March 28, 2022, a Laramie County precinct person raised concerns and questioned whether delegates to the state convention had been properly nominated and elected at the Laramie County Convention.

Concerns were raised that the Laramie County Convention had not followed county bylaws and procedures for the election of delegates to the State Convention.

The State Executive Committee passed a motion requesting Laramie County Chairman Dani Olsen to respond to the concerns by April 1.

Specifically, the motion reads as follows: “Were your delegates and alternates properly elected according to Laramie County and State Bylaws? If yes, this is a moot issue. If no, please explain how will this be remedied?”

Subsequently, Laramie County Chairman Dani Olsen submitted a report on April 1, 2022, admitting that Laramie County did not comply with requirements to accept nominations from the floor or use secret ballots in the selection of delegates for State Convention.

She requested that the delegates be seated regardless of failure to follow county bylaws. For a copy of Chairman Olsen’s report, click here.

“Concerns have been raised about the seating of the Laramie County delegation to State Convention,” stated State Chairman W. Frank Eathorne. “The State Credentials Committee is tasked with reviewing the qualifications of all delegates to state convention. They will meet on Thursday, May 5th at 9:00 A.M., to consider the Laramie County matter, and make a recommendation to be discussed May 7th on the convention floor.”

Chairman Olsen’s report will be provided to the Convention Credentials Committee for its consideration in determining whether the Laramie County delegation will be seated at the upcoming State GOP Convention.

The Credentials Committee meeting has been moved up to Thursday, May 5th, as a courtesy to Laramie County delegates and alternates, so members of the Laramie County delegation will have time to cancel room reservations in the event its county delegation is not seated.

“Following Laramie County leadership’s admission of its failures to follow Bylaws in conducting the election, the State Republican Convention’s Credentials Committee will now review the matter and make a recommendation to the Convention body as to how many delegates from Laramie County will be seated,” commented Chairman Eathorne.

Election Integrity is a top issue among voters after the 2020 elections and has been the number one legislative priority for the Wyoming GOP for the last 3 years.

The Wyoming Republican Party is working hard to safeguard its internal activities and maintain the highest standards of transparency and integrity. No other complaints about county conventions have been brought before the State Executive Committee.

Please watch the Wyoming Republican Party website at www.wyoming.gop for information as Laramie County delegate matters are resolved at the convention in May.