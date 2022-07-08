Mt. Sinai Congregation of Cheyenne, Wyoming is proud to announce the installation of Rabbi Moshe Raphael Halfon on Friday July 15 at 7 PM, followed by a free concert on Saturday July 16 from 7-9 PM.

Rabbi Stephen Booth-Nadav, Chaplain at Kavod Senior Life of Denver will officiate at the service and install Rabbi Halfon, and Dr. Ami Goodman of San Francisco will co-lead the service and concert on Saturday night.

Rabbi Halfon has served Mt. Sinai since August, 2021, and moved to Cheyenne from California in January 2022.

Leaders of the synagogue will also speak and participate in the service.

The Erev Shabbat service and the Saturday night concert will bracket a momentous and joyous Shabbat weekend for Mt. Sinai, which not only weathered the pandemic years, but lost their previous rabbi, Larry Moldo, to cancer in 2020.

Rabbi Halfon came to serve Mt. Sinai after a long career as pulpit rabbi, cantor, chaplain, and educator.

He was ordained and received a Doctor of Divinity (Honoris Causa) at the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College in Philadelphia, Masters in Psychology from Temple University, BA in Jewish Studies from UCLA, and has studied music, counseling, and community organizing for many years.

He is an accomplished guitarist, cantor, percussionist and singer whose album of healing chants Let There Be Light is used by communities and healers worldwide.

He has lived in Israel, traveled and performed in Spain, Brazil, Italy and Mexico, and speaks and sings in Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Yiddish, Russian and Arabic.

“Moshe and Ami” will perform Israeli, Yemenite, Sephardic, Yiddish and American folk music accompanying themselves on guitar s , percussion, chalil (Israeli recorder) and Appalachian dulcimer.

They have been a singing duo since they met in Los Angeles in 1974, where they founded the Westwood Bayit co-op with 20 other students.

While Moshe went on to rabbinical school, Ami (who had studied for the rabbinate), became a physician in San Francisco.

Since retiring from his practice, Ami regularly performs, teaches, and leads services throughout the Bay Area.

They have remained friends for 40 years.