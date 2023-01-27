According to a letter sent to the community by Laramie County School District 1, cards that read "white privilege" were handed out to students at Carey Jr. High School this week.

The letter condemned the action and said actions were being taken to lessen or eliminate the impact of the cards. Here is the text of the letter:

Dear Carey Junior High Community,

Last April Laramie County School District 1 issued a call-to-action letter in response to bullying and racism in the community. At that time, we promised consistent, transparent communications going forward. In that vein, we just completed an investigation of an incident that occurred earlier this week at Carey Junior High. On that day, a series of store-bought “white privilege cards” were handed out to students at the school.

As a school and a district, this type of behavior is not aligned to our focus on kindness and compassion. We are working with our Sources of Strength team to provide restorative opportunities to those students who were impacted by the distribution of these cards.

Since last spring, we have been working on programs that foster kindness and develop language and systems of support for students, staff and the community. Some of these programs include Sources of Strength, Olweus Bullying Prevention, and Multi-Tiered Systems of Support. However, an incident such as this reminds us there is still work to be done.

Please feel free to reach out to our Violence Prevention Facilitator Chris Zimny at 771-2204, chris.zimny@laramie1.org.

Sincerely,

Derek Nissen

Principal, Carey Junior High