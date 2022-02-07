If you want to hear a bit of good news for a change, look no further than 22,000 Wyoming students, 2,000 Wyoming employees, and 100 Wyoming families who all signed up to embrace Random Acts of Kindness Week from February 13-19, 2022.

Thanks to support from The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield and Jonah Bank, the nonprofit Kindness Wyoming was able to send out nearly 500 kits to be utilized by over 25,000 residents of Wyoming.

These kits were requested by students, teachers, parents, kids, and employees all across the state.

Each kit includes a variety of activities and challenges to complete acts of kindness during Random Acts of Kindness Week.

Families and students can also complete their challenge to be entered into a drawing for a gift card to be used for yet another act of kindness.

Random Acts of Kindness Week is recognized around the world, and is intended to celebrate kindness.

Governor Mark Gordon will sign a proclamation for “Wyoming Random Acts of Kindness Week,” as well as dozens of local proclamations from cities in Wyoming.

In addition, local school superintendents have encouraged schools to find a way to integrate kindness curriculum and efforts into schools across the state.

Kindness Wyoming also partnered with Braver Angels to provide Kindness Kits to the Wyoming Legislature that included letters encouraging civility from former legislators, drawings from elementary school kids in the state, and custom kindness coins made by students at Pathways Innovation Center in Casper.

Critter Murray, President of Kindness Wyoming comments, “The world needs more kindness, and we are here to help spread it to anyone and everyone willing to embrace it. It doesn’t take much to be kind, and acts of kindness bring joy to both the giver and the recipient. We hope all citizens of Wyoming will join us in being kind during Random Acts of Kindness Week.”

Be on the lookout for random acts of kindness in your community, you never know where they might appear!

Go to www.kindnesswyoming.org or on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/kindnesswyoming and post your favorite acts of kindness with hashtag #kindnesswyoming all one word. Tell us about something kind you saw or did during the week and help to build a better and kinder Wyoming.

Listed below are all of the schools with either a classroom or the entire school participating in RAK Week. For more information please contact Mandy Fabel at 307-343-5922 or kindnesswyoming@gmail.com.

4J Elementary

Afflerbach Elementary School

Alta Elementary School

Anderson Elementary

AppleTree Early Care & Education

Arapaho Elementary School

Arp Elementary

Baggs Elementary School

BEEP (BOCES Early Education Program)

Big Horn Elementary

Big Piney High School

Bondurant Elementary School

Boys and Girls Club of Douglas

Buffalo High School

Buffalo Ridge Elementary

Burlington Schools

C-V Ranch

Carbon County Higher Education center

Centennial Middle School

Cheyenne Central

Cheyenne East High School

Child Development Center

Clark Elementary

Clear Creek Middle School

Cloud Peak Elementary

Cody High School

Cody Middle School

Colter Elementary

Conestoga Elementary School

Davis Middle School

Dean Morgan

Douglas High School

Etna Elementary

Evanston Middle School

Evansville Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Freedom Elementary

Fremont County School District #38

Fremont County SD #24

Frontier Academy

Gannett Peak Elementary

Gilchrist Elementary School

Granger Elementary

Greybull Elementary School

Greybull High School

Greybull Middle School

Guernsey Sunrise Elementary

Guernsey Sunrise High School

Harrison Elementary School

Hebard Elementary

Hobbs Elementary

Holy Nae Catholic School

Horizon Jr/Sr High School

Hot Springs Co High School

Jackson Hole High School

Jessup Elementary

Journey Elementary

Kelly Walsh High School

Key Explorers

Lander Learning Express Preschool

Laramie High School

Laramie Middle School

Laramie Montessori Charter School

Laramie Montessori Elementary School

Laura Irwin Elementary

Linford Elementary

Livingston Elementary

Lovell High School

Lovell Middle School

Lyman High School

Manor Heights

Meadowlark Elementary School

Northpark Elementary

Paradise Valley Elementary

Park Elementary School

Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High School

Pinedale Aquatic Center

Pinedale Elementary School

Pinedale Middle School

Piney Creek School

Pioneer Park

Platte County 4-H

Powell High School Health Class

Powell Middle School

Prairie Wind Elementary

Riverside Middle High School

Rock Springs High School

Rock Springs Junior High

Rocky Mountain Middle/High School

Roosevelt Elementary

Rossman Elementary

Saddle Ridge Elementary

Saratoga Middle High School

Sheridan High School

Sheridan Junior High School

Shoshoni Elementary

South High School

Southside Elementary School

Spring Creek Elementary

Stevens homeschool

Stocktrail Elementary

Sunset Elementary School

Tech Trep Academy

Tongue River & Big Horn Elementary Schools

Torrington High School

Torrington Middle School

Truman Elementary School

University of Wyoming Lab School

Upton Elementary

Urie Elementary School

Wagonwheel Elementary

Washington Elementary School

Whiting High School Wild West 4-H Club

Worland High School

WWCC Children's Center

Wyoming Girls School

Wyoming Indian Schools

Wyoming Virtual Academy

Wyoming Whirlwind Yes house

Youth Alternative Home Association