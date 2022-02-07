If you want to hear a bit of good news for a change, look no further than 22,000 Wyoming students, 2,000 Wyoming employees, and 100 Wyoming families who all signed up to embrace Random Acts of Kindness Week from February 13-19, 2022.
Thanks to support from The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield and Jonah Bank, the nonprofit Kindness Wyoming was able to send out nearly 500 kits to be utilized by over 25,000 residents of Wyoming.
These kits were requested by students, teachers, parents, kids, and employees all across the state.
Each kit includes a variety of activities and challenges to complete acts of kindness during Random Acts of Kindness Week.
Families and students can also complete their challenge to be entered into a drawing for a gift card to be used for yet another act of kindness.
Random Acts of Kindness Week is recognized around the world, and is intended to celebrate kindness.
Governor Mark Gordon will sign a proclamation for “Wyoming Random Acts of Kindness Week,” as well as dozens of local proclamations from cities in Wyoming.
In addition, local school superintendents have encouraged schools to find a way to integrate kindness curriculum and efforts into schools across the state.
Kindness Wyoming also partnered with Braver Angels to provide Kindness Kits to the Wyoming Legislature that included letters encouraging civility from former legislators, drawings from elementary school kids in the state, and custom kindness coins made by students at Pathways Innovation Center in Casper.
Critter Murray, President of Kindness Wyoming comments, “The world needs more kindness, and we are here to help spread it to anyone and everyone willing to embrace it. It doesn’t take much to be kind, and acts of kindness bring joy to both the giver and the recipient. We hope all citizens of Wyoming will join us in being kind during Random Acts of Kindness Week.”
Be on the lookout for random acts of kindness in your community, you never know where they might appear!
Go to www.kindnesswyoming.org or on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/kindnesswyoming and post your favorite acts of kindness with hashtag #kindnesswyoming all one word. Tell us about something kind you saw or did during the week and help to build a better and kinder Wyoming.
Listed below are all of the schools with either a classroom or the entire school participating in RAK Week. For more information please contact Mandy Fabel at 307-343-5922 or kindnesswyoming@gmail.com.
