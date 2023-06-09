RE/MAX Capitol Properties has released a report on home sales in Laramie County for May.
In the past month, Laramie County has seen upwards movement in real estate activity, with 150 homes successfully changing hands. This demonstrates the appeal of our region, where so many families are finding their perfect match within our community.
When it comes to time spent on the market, sellers are averaging 41 days for turnover.
The average home price in Laramie County currently stands at $397,000. While this figure may fluctuate depending on factors like location, size, and property features, it's important to note that our region continues to offer excellent value for homeownership.