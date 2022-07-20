Registration for the City of Cheyenne’s Adult Basketball League is going on now! Early registration ends July 28, 2022. Late registration will be from July 29th to August 11th, with an additional $50 late fee to register. A recreational league was started for ages 16+ to stay active and have fun. We offer divisions for all skill levels. You are welcome to play with a team or sign up as a free agent. Teams are guaranteed 10 games, plus a single elimination tournament.
The cost to play in a league is $575/team during early registration. The season will run from September 12th through December 15th.
Registration forms and information can be found online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). Contact David Contreras at (307) 637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org should you have any questions.