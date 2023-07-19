Registration for the City of Cheyenne’s Adult Basketball League is going on now! Early registration ends Thursday, July 27. The late registration period will last from July 28 - August 10, with an additional $50 late fee added for registration.
This is a recreational league for ages 16+ to help individuals stay active and have fun. The Rec offers divisions for all skill levels, so you’re welcome to sign on with a team or sign up as a free agent.
Teams are guaranteed 10 games plus a single elimination tournament.
The cost of the league is $575/per team during early registration. The season will begin on September 11 and end on December 14, 2023.
Registration forms and other information can be found online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). Please contact David Contreras at (307) 637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org if you have any questions.