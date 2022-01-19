Registration for the City of Cheyenne Adult Co-Rec Dodgeball League now open. Time to dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge. This is a Co-Rec League to get out and have some fun while getting in a good exercise. Each team is guaranteed eight games. Games will be played Monday through Thursday evenings at the Youth Activity and Community Center (dependent on number of teams).
Early registration is going on now until February 17th with late registration running from February 18th through March 3rd where a $50 late fee will be added if space is available. After March 3rd all registration will be closed so make sure to get your team signed up! The cost of the league is $150 per team. Season starts March 28th and will run tentatively until May 26th.
Registration forms and information can be found online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). Contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org should you have any questions.