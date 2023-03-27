Did you know that girls’ flag football is a collegiate sport and is ever-growing leisure activity? We are excited to announce that Cheyenne’s Recreation Division is offering a Girl’s Flag Football program this summer! This program will feature two divisions: middle school, grades 6-8th, and high school, grades 9-12th. This sport is perfect for girls who have not played a sport before or would like to try something new.
Registration is now open until Thursday, April 20. The fee is $65 per player. Late registration will run from April 21 to Thursday, May 4, with a late fee of $25 added. After May 4, registration will be closed, so make sure you sign up your child(ren) today! Practices will begin Monday, May 29, and the season will start on June 17.
Six regular season games are guaranteed per team. Games will be played on Saturday mornings at Lions Park. We look forward to seeing you at the inaugural season of the Girls’ Recreational Flag Football League!
Volunteer Coaches Are Needed!
Please register online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). You may also contact Harley Tekerman at (307) 637-6408 or htekerman@cheyennecity.org if you have questions.