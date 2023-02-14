Teamwork, fundamentals, and friendly competition are on deck for the upcoming Girls’ Recreational Fast-Pitch Softball program this summer. The program will feature age divisions ranging from 8u−18u. Players must be no younger than seven and no older than 18 on June 5, 2023. Whether you’re an all-star or a beginner, there is plenty of fun ahead for our Girls’ Recreational Softball program!
Registration is open until Thursday, March 30, and late registration will run from Friday, March 31, to April 13. A late fee of $25 will be added, and after April 13, registration will be closed. So, make sure to sign your child up today! Practices will begin May 15. The regular season will start on June 5, with a total of 10 games guaranteed per team, plus an end-of-season tournament.
The fee per player is $65 during open registration. Games will be played Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings at the Converse Softball Complex. We look forward to seeing you on the diamond this summer!
Also, Volunteer Coaches Are NEEDED!!!
Please register online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at (307) 637-6408 or htekerman@cheyennecity.org