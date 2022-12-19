Teamwork, fundamentals, and friendly competition are being served up this spring for the upcoming Youth Co-Rec Volleyball program. This program is open for boys and girls in grades fourth through sixth.
Registration is open until January 12, 2023. Late registration will run from January 13−26, where a $25 late fee will be added. After January 26, registration will be closed, so make sure you sign your child(ren) up today! Team practices will begin on February 27, at various local schools. Each team will play eight games over the course of six Saturdays, beginning March 11. We look forward to seeing you on the court this spring!
Volunteer coaches are needed!
Register online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). Contact Harley Tekerman at (307) 637-6408 or htekerman@cheyennecity.org, if you have any questions.