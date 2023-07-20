Adult volleyball season is fast approaching! Join us for the 2023 Adult Men’s & Women’s Volleyball Leagues this fall. Each team will play a 10-game schedule with a single elimination tournament wrapping up the season. Regular season games will begin Monday, September 11. Games will be played Monday through Thursday evenings.
Registration is open until August 3. The registration fee is $450 per team. Don’t have a team but still want to play? The Rec is also offering individual registration for $60 per person. Late registration will start from August 4 to August 18, and a $50 late fee will be added. After August 18, registration will be closed, so make sure to sign you or your team up today! The Recreation Division looks forward to seeing your team on the court this fall!
You may register in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr). Forms and additional information can be found online at https://cheyennerec.org/. Please contact Harley Tekerman at (307) 637-6408 or email htekerman@cheyennecity.org if you have questions.