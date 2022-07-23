Adult volleyball season is fast approaching! Join us this fall for the 2022 Adult Men’s & Women’s Volleyball Leagues. Each team will play a 10-game schedule with a single elimination tournament wrapping up the season. Regular season games will begin Monday, September 12th at a Laramie County School District (LCSD) location. Games will be played Monday through Thursday evenings.
Registration is open until August 4, 2022. The registration fee is $420 per team. Late registration runs from August 5th to August 18th, where a $50 late fee will be added. After August 18th, registration will be closed, so make sure to sign up your team today! The Recreation Division looks forward to seeing your team on the court this fall!
Don’t have a team but would still like to play this fall? Free agents are welcome! Please contact David Mullen for more details.
Register in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr). Forms and additional information can be found online at cheyennerec.org. Contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org should you have any questions.