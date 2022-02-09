Teamwork, fundamentals, and friendly competition are on deck this summer in the upcoming Girls Recreational Fast Pitch Softball program. This program will feature age divisions ranging from 8u to 16/18u. Players must be no younger than seven and no older than 18 as of May 9th, 2022. Whether you’re an all-star or a beginner, there is plenty of fun to be had this summer in our Girls Recreational Softball program!
Registration is open until Thursday, March 17th. Late registration runs from Friday, March 18th to Thursday, March 31st, where a $25 late fee will be added. After March 31st, registration will be closed so make sure to sign your child up today!
Practices begin Monday, April 18th at Pride Park and the Converse Softball Complex. The regular season will span eight weeks beginning Monday, May 9th. A total of 10 regular season games are guaranteed per team, plus an end of season tournament. Games will be played Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings at the Converse Softball Complex. We look forward to seeing you on the diamond this summer! Volunteer coaches are also needed, so inquire about coaching when signing your child up for league play.
Register online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). Contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org should you have any questions.