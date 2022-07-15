Teamwork, fundamentals, and friendly competition are being served up this fall in the upcoming Youth Co-Rec Volleyball program. This program is open for boys and girls going into grades 4th through 6th, this fall.
Registration is open until July 21st. Late registration runs from July 22nd to August 4th, wherein a $25 late fee will be added. After August 4th, registration will be closed, so make sure to sign your child up today! Practices begin August 29th at various local schools. Each team will play a total of eight games spanning six Saturdays, beginning September 10th. Games will be held at various local schools. We look forward to seeing you on the court this fall!
Volunteer Coaches Needed!
Register online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). Contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org should you have any questions.