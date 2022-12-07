Join us this winter for the 2023 Adult Co-Rec Volleyball League! Registration will remain open until Thursday, December 15, 2022. Late registration will begin on December 16 and end on December 29, with a late fee assessed. To avoid the late fee, please register your team today!
Teams will begin playing Monday, January 23, 2023, and all matches will be played Monday through Thursday in the evening.
Teams may register in person at the Kiwanis Community House, located at 4603 Lions Park Dr. Registration forms and additional information can also be found online at www.cheyennerec.org. Please contact David Mullen at (307) 773-1039 or at dmullen@cheyennecity.org, if you have more questions.