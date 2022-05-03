Join us on Saturday, June 25th for the annual Superday Summer Celebration! This year features the return of a Superday favorite: the grass volleyball tournament. This tournament will be played on the outfield grass of Dunbar Field in Lions Park during Superday. Registration is limited to the first 16 teams so make sure to register soon! The fee for this tournament is $50 per team.
Superday 2022 will also feature the inaugural Superday cornhole tournament. Played in the infield at Dutcher Field, this tournament is open to both individual players, and doubles. Registration is limited to 20 individual players, and 20 doubles teams. The fee for individual players is $25 and $35 for doubles. We look forward to seeing you at Superday 2022!
Register at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). Forms are available for download at www.cheyennerec.org. Contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org should you have any questions.