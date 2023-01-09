Registration for the City of Cheyenne’s Adult Co-Rec Dodgeball League is now open. It’s time to dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge again!
Joining the Co-Recreational League is a great way to get out there, have some fun, and enjoy getting in great exercise.
Each team is guaranteed eight games, and all games will be played Monday – Thursday at the Youth Activity and Community Center, depending on the number of teams.
Early registration is going on now until February 16, 2023. Late registration will run from February 17− March 2, 2023, where a $50 late fee will be added if space is available. After March 3, registration will be closed, so make sure to get your team signed up soon! The cost of the league is $180/per team.
The season will start March 20, 2023, and will run tentatively until May 15, 2023.
Registration forms and information can be found online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). Please contact David Contreras at (307) 637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org should you have any questions.