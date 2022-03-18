The Wyoming State Museum held a press event to reintroduce itself to the general public this week. Museum Director Kevin Ramler said the facility, located on Capitol Avenue in Cheyenne, is home to 80,000 unique artifacts. More than 40,000 people visit the museum every year, said Ramler.
Melissa McChesney, the Curator of Community Engagement, said the museum focused on three main categories – Family Days, Adult Classes, and School Programs.
Family Days are scheduled for the first Saturday of every month, and feature games and activities for all ages.
Adult events include tech classes for seniors. A 21 and over gathering to celebrate Yellowstone’s 150th anniversary is scheduled for Friday, March 25.
The museum also holds outreach programs for Wyoming schools, including in-person and virtual field trips.
Jeremy Thornbrugh, the curator of education, said the museum will send “education trunks” filled with artifacts and informational materials to schools at no charge. The museum also offers 16 different types of in person field trips and 17 different types of virtual field trips via Zoom and Skype.
The Wyoming State Museum was founded more than 125 years ago.