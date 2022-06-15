The Cheyenne Police Department is releasing a video from the May 28th officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of East 11th Street.
In accordance with the CPD's policies and best practices, we will continue to release information to the public as it becomes available.
Following the officer-involved shooting, the investigation was turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), a third-party State agency, to ensure a thorough, unbiased, and impartial investigation – which remains ongoing.